Indonesia's Lippo Karawaci emerges as a stand-out performer based on analysts' revisions among 80 companies in the country tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The property developer has an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 100 and analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company by 7.8 percent for the year ending 2012 over the last month.

The stock has a SmartHoldings score of 96, suggesting an expected increase in institutional ownership.

All 13 analysts covering the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations.

The stock is up 15.7 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 4.55 percent.

Another stock that ranks high on ARM is Energi Mega Persada with a score of 100.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)