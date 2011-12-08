Thai real estate developer LPN Development's shares hit an all-time high and look attractive based on valuation and earnings quality signals, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The stock has a high Val-Mo score of 95 and Earnings Quality score of 96, indicating sustainable earnings over the next 12 months.

Its Smart Holdings score of 98 shows potential increase in institutional ownership, a positive for the stock.

Other stocks in the SET index trading at or close to their 52-week or life highs include: Bangkok Dusit Medicals , Bualuang Securities and Charoen Pokphand .

CONTEXT:

Of the 19 analysts tracking LPN, eight have a strong buy, 8 have a buy and 3 have a hold rating. I/B/E/S consensus price target for the stock is 12.96 baht.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)