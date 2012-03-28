Macmahon Holdings ranks high on a combination of
valuation and earnings quality metrics among 68 stocks in
Australia's industrials sector tracked by at least three
analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
The firm has a Value-Momentum score of 100 and an Earnings
Quality score of 96.
The stock trades at A$ 0.81 against its intrinsic value of
A$1.24 as pegged by StarMine.
The company also has a high SmartHoldings score of 92,
suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.
Ten out of 12 analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy
or buy ratings while two have a hold.
CONTEXT:
Macmahon JV awarded Ichthys onshore LNG facilities site
development contract.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
the company's past operating performance.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)