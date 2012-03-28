Macmahon Holdings ranks high on a combination of valuation and earnings quality metrics among 68 stocks in Australia's industrials sector tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The firm has a Value-Momentum score of 100 and an Earnings Quality score of 96.

The stock trades at A$ 0.81 against its intrinsic value of A$1.24 as pegged by StarMine.

The company also has a high SmartHoldings score of 92, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

Ten out of 12 analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy ratings while two have a hold.

CONTEXT:

Macmahon JV awarded Ichthys onshore LNG facilities site development contract.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)