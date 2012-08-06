Macquarie Atlas Roads ranks the lowest on valuations and analyst revisions among 65 firms in Australia's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has Analyst Revision Model (ARM) and Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores of 2 and 8, the lowest and second lowest in the sector, respectively.

The infrastructure firm's net margin for FY 2011 lagged the industry average by a staggering 289 percent.

Four of six analysts tracking the stock revised its EPS estimates for FY12 and FY13 down by an average of 1.1 percent and 2.7 percent respectively over the past 30 days

Of the seven analysts covering the stock, three rate it a strong buy or buy, two rank it a hold while two rate it a sell.

The stock is down over 8 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 3.21 percent for the same period, based on Friday's close.

On the other hand, Seven Group Holdings Ltd leads the sector with Val-Mo and ARM scores of 93 each.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)