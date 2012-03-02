Singapore's Mapletree Commercial Trust is trading near resistance levels but could break out, technical charts suggest.

The REIT has been moving up since it made a low of S$ 0.79 in early October last year. It is also trading close to its 50-day simple moving average which could be its immediate support if the stock fails to break the resistance level .

The stock has formed an ascending triangle pattern, a bullish formation that forms during an uptrend and is considered a continuation pattern.

An ascending triangle has a definitive bullish bias before the actual breakout, unlike a symmetrical triangle, which is a neutral pattern

However, failure to break the resistance level of S$ 0.875 could push the stock lower to its first support level of S$ 0.86.

Year-to-date, the stock has underperformed the benchmark Straits Times Index and is up just over 2 percent compared to a near-13 percent rise in the benchmark.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/zun86s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)