Siam Makro scores the highest on earnings quality
among eight companies in Thailand's consumer staples sector,
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The retailer has a high Earnings Quality score of 97,
suggesting strong earnings sustainability, and an average
SmartHoldings score of 52.
The company is trading just under its intrinsic value of
331.5 baht. Four of 13 analysts covering the stock have revised
their EPS estimates upwards by an average of 5.1 percent in the
last 30 days.
Of the 14 analysts rating the stock, seven recommend a
strong buy or buy, four rate it a hold and three rank it a
strong sell or sell.
The stock is up over 38 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up nearly 9 percent for the same
period.
Two other stocks in the sector with high Earnings Quality
scores are CP All and Thai Veg Oil with 96
and 94 respectively.
CONTEXT:
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
a company's past operating performance.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership..
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)