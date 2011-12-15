Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad, Dialog Group Berhad and Malaysia Building Society Berhad are showing accelerating EPS growth in Malaysia, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The companies have got 3-year EPS growth of more than 15 percent, with their trailing 12-month EPS growth rate higher than 3-year EPS growth rate. The companies' most recent interim period EPS growth rate is higher than the trailing 12 months value.

Also their current year EPS estimates show a recent upward trend, which is also higher than the estimates from eight weeks ago. These factors indicate accelerating growth in EPS.

These stocks have outperformed their sectors in the last one month, suggesting improving price momentum.

For a related graphic click: link.reuters.com/heb65s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)