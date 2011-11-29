Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings and
Malaysian Airline System are among the worst ranked
companies in the country, based on a combination of metrics
tracked by Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Malaysia Marine has a StarMine Val-Mo score of 9, while
Malaysia Airline has a score of 3. StarMine's Earnings Quality
model rates Malaysia Marine at 7, while the airline is at the
bottom with a score of 1.
The data covers companies tracked by at least three
analysts.
StarMine pegs Malaysia Marine's intrinsic value at 3.0
ringgit per share versus Tuesday's share price of 5.6 ringgit.
Since Nov. 18, seven out of 15 analysts have cut their
full-year EPS estimates on the company by 10.8 percent.
CONTEXT:
Malaysia Marine, majority-owned by Malaysian shipper MISC
, provides heavy engineering and marine services,
mainly to the oil and gas sector. The firm's July-Sept net
profit rose nearly 3.0 percent.
Malaysian Airline swung to a third-quarter net loss of 477.6
million ringgit from a profit of 233.2 million a year
ago.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
The Earnings Quality score look at whether the composition
of a company's earnings in the recent past is robust enough for
its growth rate to be sustainable.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Anshuman Daga)