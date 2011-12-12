Dec 12 Malaysia's utilities are seeing
earnings upgrades by analysts and the sector tops Thomson
Reuters StarMine's Analyst Revisions rankings in the south east
Asian country with a high score of 80.
While analysts are upbeat on the country's utilities sector,
they are bearish on the materials sector, which has the lowest
score of 24.
This indicates that analysts are expecting defensive sectors
such as utilities to perform better than cyclical stocks, which
include metals and mining companies.
Malaysia's national power producer Tenaga Nasional
has the best Analysts Revision Model (ARM) score of 97
among its peers. Since Nov. 29, seven out of 21 analysts have
raised their earnings estimate on the company by an average of
33.2 percent for the year ending August 2012.
On the other hand, steel producer Lion Industries
Corporation Bhd has the worst ARM score of 1 in
Malaysia's Materials sector. Since Nov. 30, two out of four
analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the company by an
average of 30.5 percent for the year ending June 2012.
CONTEXT
Malaysia's Tenaga says to share additional fuel cost with
government, Petronas.
StarMine's Analyst Revisions model is a percentile ranking
of stocks based on changes in analyst sentiment, with 100
representing the highest rank. This model tracks analysts'
upward revisions in earnings and revenue estimates and rating
changes.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)