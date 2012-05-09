Manila Electric emerges as the best performer on earnings quality among 38 stocks in the Philippines, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The power distributor's EQ score of 98 suggests strong earnings sustainability.

Analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company by 1.9 percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.

The company's free cash flow is higher than its net income in the last five quarters. Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

The stock is flat over the past month, while the broader index is up 4 percent for the same period, based on the Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

On April 26, the company said net profit for the first quarter rose 58 percent to 3.37 billion pesos.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)