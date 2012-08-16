* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tew99s
Shares of Manila Electric, which are down more than 2
percent on Thursday, could fall further, technical charts
suggest.
The stock has cut below its 200-day exponential moving
average on Thursday, which is a bearish sign.
The MACD is approaching zero and is trading below the signal
line.
The RSI is at a 14-day low.
The stock is down more than 3 percent over the past week,
while the broader index is marginally lower, as of
Wednesday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)