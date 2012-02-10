(Refiles to remove country in headline)

Manila Water Co emerges as a stand-out performer on a combination of analyst revision and valuation scores among 40 stocks in the Philippines tracked by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The utilities firm has an Analyst Revision Model score of 97 and Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 96. The data screens stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

Analysts have revised the company's 2012 earnings per share upwards by 2.4 percent over the past month.

The stock ended on Friday at 21.95 pesos, much below the intrinsic value of 34.6 pesos as determined by StarMine.

It also has a SmartHoldings percentile score of 100, indicating potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up 3.78 percent in the past month against a 5 percent rise in the broader index.

CONTEXT:

Manila Water posted a 4 percent rise in net income for the nine-months ended Sept 2011.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership.

Analyst Revision Model (ARM) measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers based on changes in analyst sentiment. This model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the past. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)