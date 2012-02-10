(Refiles to remove country in headline)
Manila Water Co emerges as a stand-out performer on
a combination of analyst revision and valuation scores among 40
stocks in the Philippines tracked by Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The utilities firm has an Analyst Revision Model score of 97
and Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 96. The data screens stocks
tracked by at least three analysts.
Analysts have revised the company's 2012 earnings per share
upwards by 2.4 percent over the past month.
The stock ended on Friday at 21.95 pesos, much below the
intrinsic value of 34.6 pesos as determined by StarMine.
It also has a SmartHoldings percentile score of 100,
indicating potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is up 3.78 percent in the past month against a 5
percent rise in the broader index.
CONTEXT:
Manila Water posted a 4 percent rise in net income for the
nine-months ended Sept 2011.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
Analyst Revision Model (ARM) measures the ranking of a stock
relative to its peers based on changes in analyst sentiment.
This model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and
gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate
in the past.
