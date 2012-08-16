Masterskill Education lags on analyst revisions among
19 firms in Malaysia's consumer discretionary sector, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 15
and an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 12, the lowest and second
lowest in the sector respectively. It also has a below-average
Value-Momentum and Smartholdings scores of 39 and 37
respectively.
The educator's EQ score has declined 29 points to 12 since
its first quarter filing in March 2012 and its forward 12-month
price-to-book value trails its peers by 93 percent.
Of the five analysts tracking the stock, one rates it a hold
while four rank it a sell or strong sell.
The stock is down over 36 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up 8 percent for the same period, based
on Wednesday's close.
Another firm in the Malaysian consumer discretionary sector
with a low ARM score is Tan Chong Motors with 17.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)