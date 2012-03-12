'Materials' seems to be the most undervalued at current
levels among the 10 sectors in Singapore, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
On average, stocks in the sector trade at close to a fifth
of their respective intrinsic values.
Fundamentally, the sector trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of
4.9 versus an overall average of 9 for all the 10 sectors, and a
price-to-book value ratio of 0.7 versus an average of 1.5.
It trades at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1
versus an overall average of 10.4.
At 0.13 its debt-equity ratio is also the lowest compared to
the overall average of 0.39.
The sector has nine strong buy or buy recommendations, six
hold ratings, and two strong sell or sell ratings.
CONTEXT:
The materials sector, as classified by StarMine, comprises
56 stocks from industries such as materials & mining, chemicals,
containers & packaging, paper and forest products.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)