* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/des67s
Shares in Malaysian telecom firm Maxis Berhad,
which are up nearly 12 percent year-to-date, show signs of
peaking, technical charts suggest.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a
bearish divergence as the stock has recorded higher highs and
MACD has formed lower highs, suggesting less upside momentum.
The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters
technical signal, stood at 43 on Tuesday. A reading above 40 is
considered a trend mature zone.
The stock is up 2 percent over the past month, in line with
the broader market.
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)