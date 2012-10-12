Media Prima Berhad leads on analyst revisions
among 18 companies in Malaysia's consumer discretionary sector
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The media company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score
of 98, the highest in the sector. This score has increased 28
points over the past 30 days. Media Prima also has high
Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Earnings Quality (EQ) scores of 90
and 83 respectively. A high Smartholdings (SH) score of 88
suggests a potential increase in institutional ownership.
The company's quarterly net income more than doubled to
almost 57 million ringgit between March and June quarters. This
is also a 28 percent increase from a year ago.
The stock is trading at 61 percent of its intrinsic value of
3.96 ringgit.
Of the 15 analysts tracking the stock, seven rate it a
"strong buy" or "buy", seven have a "hold" and one rates it a
"strong sell".
The shares of the company are down nearly eight percent so
far this year, while the broader index is up 8.15
percent in the same period, as of Thursday's close.
On the other end of the spectrum, Genting Berhad
lags the sector with an ARM score of four.
CONTEXT:
Media Prima said on Aug. 14 its June quarter revenues rose
over 6 percent from a year ago to 448 million ringgit. [ID:
nKLS8E034a]
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to
analysts who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Val-Mo model combines relative and intrinsic
valuation tools, along with analysts' earnings revisions and
price momentum tools. It provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of
stocks.
The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking
of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100
representing the highest rank.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease, in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Jijo Jacob)