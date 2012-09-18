GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
Shares of Mewah have seen a significant jump in 5-day average volume over their 30-day volume among the midcap index components.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 7.17 million shares which is more than thrice its 30-day average volume of 2.32 million shares, as of Monday's close.
The price rise on a strong volume over the past week, suggests an uptrend for Mewah's shares.
The stock has cut above its 200-day exponential moving average, a bullish sign.
The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
The stock is up nearly 12 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 2.35 percent for the same period, as of Monday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
