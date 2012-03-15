Indonesian mining companies fare poorly on analyst revisions among 77 stocks in the country that are tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Vale Indonesia and Timah are ranked the lowest on StarMine's Analyst Revision Model with scores of 8 and 9 respectively, while Borneo Lumbung is just a notch higher with 10.

Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on Borneo Lumbung by 8 percent for the year ending 2012 in the past month. Its Earnings Quality score of 14 also suggests poor earnings sustainability in the next 12 months.

Analysts have lowered their EPS estimates on Vale Indonesia by 1.8 percent over the past month. However, EPS estimates on Timah have been revised upward by 1.4 percent.

CONTEXT:

Under a new rule, foreign ownership in Indonesian mines will have to be limited to at least 51 percent by the tenth year of production.

Vale Indonesia is owned By Brazil's Vale SA, the world's second largest miner.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)