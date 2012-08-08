MMC Corporation < MMCB.KL> lags on analyst revisions among 24 firms in Malaysia's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 14, the lowest in the sector. It also has a below-average Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 27.

The builder's net margin for FY 2011 fell short of the industry average by 4.7 percent and its forward 12 month P/BV ratio lagged its peer average by 69 percent.

The stock currently trades at 90 percent of its intrinsic value of 2.61 ringgit.

Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, eight recommend a strong buy or buy and one rates it a hold.

The stock is down over 15 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 6.56 percent for the same period, based on Tuesday's close.

Another firm in the Malaysian industrials sector with a low ARM score is IJM Corporation with 19.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mudajaya Group leads the sector on valuations with a score of 99.

CONTEXT:

MMC Corp last reported its earnings on 30 May 2012. Its net income for the quarter ended March stood at 29.2 million ringgit, down over 75 percent from the December quarter.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)