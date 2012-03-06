Malaysia's Naim Holdings has emerged as the worst
performer based on analyst revisions among 33 stocks in the
country's financial sector, including real estate, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data covers companies tracked by at least three
analysts.
The real-estate firm has an Analyst Revision score of 3 and
analysts have lowerd EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by
9.8 percent over the past month.
It also has a low score of 20 on StarMine's Earnings Quality
model suggesting poor earnings sustainability over the next 12
months.
The other stock that ranks poorly on analyst revisions in
the financials sector is Eastern & Oriental with a
score of 9. Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on the firm by
13.7 percent for the year ending March 2012 over the past month.
Naim Holdings is trading flat on Tuesday at 2.200 ringgit,
while Eastern and Oriental is down 2.4 percent at 1.640 ringgit.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)