Malaysia's Naim Holdings has emerged as the worst performer based on analyst revisions among 33 stocks in the country's financial sector, including real estate, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The real-estate firm has an Analyst Revision score of 3 and analysts have lowerd EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 9.8 percent over the past month.

It also has a low score of 20 on StarMine's Earnings Quality model suggesting poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months.

The other stock that ranks poorly on analyst revisions in the financials sector is Eastern & Oriental with a score of 9. Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on the firm by 13.7 percent for the year ending March 2012 over the past month.

Naim Holdings is trading flat on Tuesday at 2.200 ringgit, while Eastern and Oriental is down 2.4 percent at 1.640 ringgit.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)