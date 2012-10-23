Nanosonics Ltd lags on analyst revisions among 17 companies in Australia's healthcare sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The healthcare equipment supplier has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 4, the lowest in the sector.

The operating and net margins of the company lag those of the industry by 69 and 49 percent respectively for the year ended June 2012.

Analysts have cut their mean EPS estimates on the firm for 2013 by 4.5 percent over the last month.

Nanosonics has low Relative Valuation (RV) and SmartHoldings (SH) scores of 1 and 15 respectively. The lower the RV score, the more expensive the stock, while a low SH score suggests a potential decline in institutional ownership.

It has a below average Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 22, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

All the four analysts tracking the stock rate it a "buy" or "strong buy".

The stock is down about 18 percent so far this year, while the broader index is up about 11 percent for the same period as of Monday's close.

On the other end of the spectrum, Resmed Inc leads the sector with an ARM score of 87.

CONTEXT:

For the year ended June 2012, the net loss of the company narrowed to A$4.7 million from A$11.2 million a year ago.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.