National Australia Bank Ltd has seen the maximum
number of analyst downgrades in Australia's financial sector in
the past 30 days, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Sixteen analysts have downgraded the stock during the
period.
The bank's Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score has fallen
sharply to 9 from 37 a month ago.
All 19 analysts covering the stock have also cut their EPS
estimates for the lender for the year ending September 2013 by
an average of 5.7 percent over the past month.
All 18 analysts rating the stock for 2014 have also cut
estimates by an average of 5.1 percent during the same period.
The bank also has below-average Earnings Quality and
SmartHoldings scores of 43 and 29 respectively.
Six of 19 analysts tracking the stock give it a 'strong buy'
or 'buy' rating, nine have a 'hold' while four recommend a
'sell' or 'strong sell'.
The stock currently trades at 53 percent of its intrinsic
value of A$47.52. It has fallen 4.79 percent over the past
month, while the broader index has decreased only
slightly, 0.22 percent, as of Tuesday's close.
CONTEXT:
On Oct. 31, NAB said that on a statutory basis, its net
profit fell nearly 22 percent on-year to $4.1 billion for the
full year ended September.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)