BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
Shares of Bank Negara Indonesia look set for a further upside, technical charts suggest.
The stock price has risen above the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) points on Friday, which is a positive sign.
Its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) is rising and a tad below its 200-day simple moving average. The 50-day SMA penetrating the 200-day SMA upwards is a bullish crossover.
Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence is positive and above the signal line.
The stock is up 5.26 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up nearly 9 percent for the same period, as of Friday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.