Neptune Orient Lines tops the list of earnings downgrades among 31 companies in Singapore's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

Over the past month, analysts have cut EPS estimates on the container shipping firm by 5.5 percent for the year ending 2012.

Its Analyst Revision score has dropped to 57 from 82 during the same period.

The company has a low Earning Quality score of 3, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

Also, its low SmartHoldings score of 3 suggests potential decrease in institutional ownership.

Its forward 12-month P/E is 29.4 while its 10-year median is 7.8.

The stock is up more than 4 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up more than 6.5 percent, based on Thursday's close.

CONTEXT:

The container shipper reported a fifth consecutive quarterly loss, hit by low freight rates and soaring fuel costs, and warned of overcapacity in the sector

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)