Shares of Neptune Orient Lines, which have gained
more than 8 percent over the past month, could rise further,
technical charts suggest.
The stock has cut its 50-day exponential moving average
upwards this week, which is a positive sign.
The Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day high, which is
also bullish.
The On Balance Volume indicator rising along with the stock
price suggests a positive trend.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is positive and
is trading above the signal line.
The stock is up 5 percent over the past week, in line with
the broader index based on Tuesday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)