Shares of Neptune Orient Lines, which have gained more than 8 percent over the past month, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut its 50-day exponential moving average upwards this week, which is a positive sign.

The Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day high, which is also bullish.

The On Balance Volume indicator rising along with the stock price suggests a positive trend.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is positive and is trading above the signal line.

The stock is up 5 percent over the past week, in line with the broader index based on Tuesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)