New Hope Corp Ltd lags on analyst revisions among
35 companies in Australia's energy sector tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The coal mining company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM)
score of 5, the lowest in the sector, and a low SmartHoldings
(SH) score of 10. The low SH score suggests a potential decline
in institutional ownership.
The company's free cash flow declined from A$8 million to a
negative of A$27 million between July 2011 and July 2012.
However, the net profit after tax excluding non-recurring items
rose 16 percent during the same period.
Analysts' mean EPS estimate for the year ending July 2013
has fallen by 18.9 percent over the last 30 days.
Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, three give it a
'strong buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and one has a
'sell' rating.
The stock is down 17.18 percent so far this year, while the
broader index is up nearly 10 percent, as of Friday's
close.
Buru Energy Ltd leads the sector with an ARM score
of 91.
CONTEXT:
For details, see: link.reuters.com/jum23t
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Jijo Jacob)