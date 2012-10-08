New Hope Corp Ltd lags on analyst revisions among 35 companies in Australia's energy sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The coal mining company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 5, the lowest in the sector, and a low SmartHoldings (SH) score of 10. The low SH score suggests a potential decline in institutional ownership.

The company's free cash flow declined from A$8 million to a negative of A$27 million between July 2011 and July 2012. However, the net profit after tax excluding non-recurring items rose 16 percent during the same period.

Analysts' mean EPS estimate for the year ending July 2013 has fallen by 18.9 percent over the last 30 days.

Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, three give it a 'strong buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and one has a 'sell' rating.

The stock is down 17.18 percent so far this year, while the broader index is up nearly 10 percent, as of Friday's close.

Buru Energy Ltd leads the sector with an ARM score of 91.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Jijo Jacob)