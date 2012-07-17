Nickel Asia emerges as a stand-out performer on earnings metrics among 39 stocks in the Philippines, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The miner has high scores of 94 each in StarMine's Analyst Revision and Earnings Quality models. Its ARM score was 33 a month ago.

Analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company for the year ending 2012 by 16.6 percent over the past month.

Its SmartHoldings score of 91 suggest potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is down nearly 5 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 7.45 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

Nickel Asia first-half nickel ore sales grew 19 pct on year.

link.reuters.com/byb49s

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)