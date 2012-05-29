* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/jux48s

Shares of Noble Group, which have fallen sharply over the past month, look set to reverse, technical charts suggest.

A big white candlestick occurred on Tuesday.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a bottoming formation is a bullish sign.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, fell 2 points to 40 on Tuesday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The stock is down more than 10 percent over the month while the broader index is nearly 6.5 percent down, as of Monday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)