Kuwait's ruler to meet Saudi King over Qatar row-officials
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/caz22t Shares of Noble Group, which saw a sharp rise in August, look set to reverse.
After rising more than 16 percent this month, the stock seems to face resistance at its 200-day exponential moving average.
The stochastics %K line has cut below the %D line in the overbought zone, which is a negative sign.
The Money Flow Index is at 82. A reading above 80 indicates an overbought zone.
A break above the 200-day EMA, however, could take the stock to S$1.34 levels, a target established at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement on the fall from S$1.535 levels to S$1.02 levels.
The stock is up 11.5 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 15.6 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SINGAPORE, June 6 The costs of Qatari energy and commodity exports are likely to rise as the United Arab Emirates' ban on Qatari vessels cuts the ships off from the region's main refuelling port, forcing ships to sail further for fuel or pay higher prices.