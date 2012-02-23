Notion Vtec emerges as a standout performer among
more than 130 Malaysia-listed stocks based on analyst revisions
and valuation metrics, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
The data covers companies tracked by at least three
analysts.
The maker of hard disk drive components has the highest
possible score of 100 on Analyst Revision (ARM) and Value
Momentum (Val-Mo) models.
Its SmartHoldings score of 100 also suggests potential
increase in institutional ownership.
Analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending
Sep. 2012 by 15.3 percent over the past month.
On Thursday, the stock was trading 1.9 percent lower at 2.02
ringgit. This compared to an intrinsic value of 6.81 ringgit as
determined by StarMine. However, the shares have gained about 20
percent year-to-date in a flat broader market.
Four out of six analysts tracking Notion give it strong buy
and buy ratings and one each have a hold and sell.
Paper products firm Evergreen Fibreboard is
another stock that scores high on valuation parameters with an
ARM score of 100 and a Val-Mo score of 99.
CONTEXT:
This week, Notion Vtec reported a first-quarter loss of 4.83
million Malaysian ringgit ($1.60 million), due to severe floods
in Thailand.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of
stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)