Notion Vtec emerges as a standout performer among more than 130 Malaysia-listed stocks based on analyst revisions and valuation metrics, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The maker of hard disk drive components has the highest possible score of 100 on Analyst Revision (ARM) and Value Momentum (Val-Mo) models.

Its SmartHoldings score of 100 also suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

Analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending Sep. 2012 by 15.3 percent over the past month.

On Thursday, the stock was trading 1.9 percent lower at 2.02 ringgit. This compared to an intrinsic value of 6.81 ringgit as determined by StarMine. However, the shares have gained about 20 percent year-to-date in a flat broader market.

Four out of six analysts tracking Notion give it strong buy and buy ratings and one each have a hold and sell.

Paper products firm Evergreen Fibreboard is another stock that scores high on valuation parameters with an ARM score of 100 and a Val-Mo score of 99.

CONTEXT:

This week, Notion Vtec reported a first-quarter loss of 4.83 million Malaysian ringgit ($1.60 million), due to severe floods in Thailand.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership.

($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)