Singapore's Olam International emerges as the worst
performer on earnings quality (EQ) among 15 companies in the
country's consumer staples sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data
shows.
The data includes firms covered by at least three analysts.
The company fares badly with an EQ score of 2, suggesting
poor earnings sustainability.
Since May 16, 11 out of 25 analysts have cut their EPS
estimates on Olam by 12.5 percent for the year ending June 2012.
A five star analyst predicts revenue for June 2012 to be
less than the mean estimate by 10.8 percent while another
expects it to be lower by 7.4 percent.
The firm's free cashflows were negative and lagged net
income in the last three quarters. Earnings that are sustainable
tend to be supported by strong free cashflows.
The stock is down about 16.5 percent over the past week
while the broader index is down 3.62 percent for the
same period as of Friday's close.
CONTEXT:
On 15 May, the company said Q3 net profit fell 22.5 percent
to S$98.7 million.
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)