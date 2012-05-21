Singapore's Olam International emerges as the worst performer on earnings quality (EQ) among 15 companies in the country's consumer staples sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data includes firms covered by at least three analysts.

The company fares badly with an EQ score of 2, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

Since May 16, 11 out of 25 analysts have cut their EPS estimates on Olam by 12.5 percent for the year ending June 2012.

A five star analyst predicts revenue for June 2012 to be less than the mean estimate by 10.8 percent while another expects it to be lower by 7.4 percent.

The firm's free cashflows were negative and lagged net income in the last three quarters. Earnings that are sustainable tend to be supported by strong free cashflows.

The stock is down about 16.5 percent over the past week while the broader index is down 3.62 percent for the same period as of Friday's close.

CONTEXT:

On 15 May, the company said Q3 net profit fell 22.5 percent to S$98.7 million.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)