Shares of commodity trader Olam International,
which are down more than 25 percent over the past month, look
set to reverse course, technical charts suggest.
The Trend Intensity (TI) is at 45 and declining. A reading
above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.
A market is trending--bullishly or bearishly--when Trend
Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal
declines.
The stock price has risen above the Parabolic SAR (Stop and
Reverse) points this week, which is a positive sign.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the
signal line, which is bullish.
The stock is up 0.3 percent over the past week, while the
broader index is down 0.48 percent for the same period
as of Thursday. It fell 2.4 percent on Friday.
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
