Osim International Ltd has emerged as the best
performer on earnings metrics among nine companies in
Singapore's consumer discretionary sector, tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The lifestyle products firm has an Earnings Quality (EQ)
score of 95, the highest in the sector, suggesting strong
earnings sustainability.
The free cash flow of the company has increased 23 percent
for the quarter ending June 2012 to S$27 million compared to the
same period last year.
The stock trades at a little over half its intrinsic value
of S$2.77.
The company also has a SmartHoldings (SH) score of 90,
suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.
All seven analysts tracking the stock give it 'strong buy'
or 'buy' recommendations.
The stock is up nearly 28 percent so far this year, while
the sector has lost about 17 percent in the same
period, as of Wednesday's close. The stock hit a 52-week high on
Oct. 17 at S$1.50.
Fj Benjamin Holdings lags the sector with an EQ
score of 7.
CONTEXT:
For the June 2012 quarter the company's revenue rose 12
percent year on year to S$155 million and the net income
increased 20 percent to S$23 million.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
a company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)