Malaysia's Padini Holdings emerges as a stand-out stock on valuation metrics among 20 companies in the country's Consumer Discretionary sector.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The retailer has a Value Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99.

StarMine pegs the firm's intrinsic value at 2.69 ringgit, nearly twice its current price of 1.46 ringgit.

The company has an Analyst Revision score of 87 and analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending June 2012 by 7.1 percent over the past month.

It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 98, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

All four analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy ratings.

CONTEXT:

On Feb 28, the company said net profit for the second quarter nearly doubled to 28.55 million ringgit ($9.34 million).

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. ($1 = 3.0575 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)