Paperlinx Ltd lags on analyst revisions and valuations among 66 companies in Australia's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 2 and an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 10, the lowest and third-lowest in the sector respectively. Its ARM score has decreased 9 points over the past 30 days.

The paper merchant's net margin for 2011 lags the industry average by 4.5 percent. Four of five analysts tracking the stock have cut EPS estimates on the firm for 2013 by an average of 6.3 percent since Aug. 23. Additionally, three of the five have cut estimates for 2014 by an average of 3.2 percent since Aug. 27.

Of the five analysts tracking the stock, three have a 'hold' rating while two recommend a 'sell' or 'strong sell'.

The stock is down nearly 30 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 7.28 percent for the same period, as of Friday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model combines relative and intrinsic valuation tools, along with analysts' earnings revisions and price momentum tools. It provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)