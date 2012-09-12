Australia's Peet Ltd lags on earnings metrics among 45 companies in the country's financial sector, which includes real-estate firms, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has a low Analyst Revision score of 5, and five out of seven analysts have slashed their EPS estimates for the year ending June 2013 by 30.9 percent since Aug. 28.

A low score of 6 in the Earnings Quality model suggests poor earnings sustainability.

Also, a low SmartHoldings score of 5 suggests potential decrease in institutional ownership.

Its forward 12-month P/E is 11.1 against the peer averge of 9.9.

The stock is down 1.4 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 1 percent, based on Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

Peet posted a 75.5 percent fall in net profit for FY 2012 at $5.44 million.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)