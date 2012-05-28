Malaysia's Perdana Petroleum scores the lowest on
earnings quality among nine companies in the country's energy
sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The oil and gas services provider has a low Earnings Quality
(EQ) of 6, suggesting poor earnings sustainability. Its free
cashflow as a percentage of sales lags the industry average by
43.5 percent.
The company has below-average SmartHoldings score of 29 and
an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 63.
Its net margin lags the industry average by over 48 percent.
Of eight analysts tracking the stock, three rate it a strong
buy, one ranks it a hold and four recommend a sell or strong
sell.
The stock is down over 34 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up 1.33 percent for the same period.
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
