Perdana Petroleum stands out on analyst revisions among 140 companies tracked by at least three analysts in Malaysia, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The oil and gas services provider has a perfect Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 100, the highest in the group. This score has increased eight points over the past 30 days.

The firm's quarterly Free Cash Flow (FCF) increased 63 million ringgit from the year ago period to 19 million ringgit as of the June 2012.

Two of six analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the firm for 2012 and 2013 by an average of 5 percent and 38 percent over the past 30 days.

All six analysts tracking the stock give it a 'strong buy' or 'buy' rating.

The stock is up over 17 percent so far this year, while the broader index gained nearly 9 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday's close.

At the other end of the spectrum, Unisem (M) Bhd, Ta Ann Holdings Bhd, Malaysian Resources Corp. and Boustead Holdings Bhd have the lowest ARM scores of 3 each.

CONTEXT:

On Aug. 28, the company said quarterly revenue fell 8.3 percent on year to 67 million ringgit while net income declined 39 percent to 5 million ringgit

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)