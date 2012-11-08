Perpetual Ltd leads on analyst revisions among 28 companies in Australia's financials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The wealth manager has Analyst Revision Model (ARM) and Earnings Quality (EQ) scores of 98 and 93, the highest and second highest in the sector respectively. Its ARM score has increased 61 points in the last 30 days.

Perpetual's forward 12 month P/E and P/BV ratios beat industry average by 25 percent and 97 percent respectively.

Eight of 12 analysts tracking the stock have raised EPS estimates for the firm for 2013 by an average of 17.4 percent since Nov. 1. Nine of the 13 tracking the firm for 2014 have also raised their EPS estimates for the year by an average of 9.2 percent during the same period.

Of the 13, one ranks the stock as a "strong buy" while 10 have a "hold" rating and two recommend a "sell".

The stock currently trades at 87 percent of its intrinsic value of A$33.50.

It is up over 43 percent so far this year, while the broader index is up 10.3 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

At the other end of the spectrum, FKP Property Group ranks the lowest in Aussie financials on ARM with a score of 4.

CONTEXT:

On Nov. 5, Perpetual Ltd said its CFO Roger Burrows resigned to move to Asciano Ltd. He will continue in his role until early 2013. Perpetual has already begun searching for his replacement.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Jijo Jacob)