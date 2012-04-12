Petronas Chemicals Group emerges as a stand-out performer on earnings metrics among 11 stocks in Malaysia's materials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The company has a high Earnings Quality score of 94, suggesting strong earnings sustainability.

The company's free cash flow for the quarter ended December 2011 stood at 1.38 billion ringgit, about twice its net income of 735 million ringgit. Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

It also leads the sector on earnings upgrades with analysts raising EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 2 percent.

The company has a high SmartHoldings score of 97, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

Eleven of 17 analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations, while three each have hold and sell ratings.

The stock is up 8.23 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up 4.34 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

On Feb 27, the company announced a Q3 net profit of 735 million ringgit ($238.95 million).

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership.

($1 = 3.0760 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)