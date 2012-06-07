Shares in Petronas Gas have seen the biggest jump in
5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among Malaysia's
index components.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 2.96 million
shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 1.4 million
shares. The data is based on Wednesday's close.
Of the 10 analysts covering the stock, five recommend a buy
or strong buy, three rate it a hold and two give it a sell or
strong sell.
The state-run oil firm's shares have appreciated in value by
nearly 16 percent year-to-date while the broader index
is up 2.53 percent for the same period.
The next highest surge in trading volume in the index came
from telecom firm Maxis, which saw a 73 percent surge
in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume.
