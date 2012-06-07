Shares in Petronas Gas have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among Malaysia's index components.

The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 2.96 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 1.4 million shares. The data is based on Wednesday's close.

Of the 10 analysts covering the stock, five recommend a buy or strong buy, three rate it a hold and two give it a sell or strong sell.

The state-run oil firm's shares have appreciated in value by nearly 16 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up 2.53 percent for the same period.

The next highest surge in trading volume in the index came from telecom firm Maxis, which saw a 73 percent surge in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)