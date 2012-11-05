Shares in Petronas Dagangan Bhd have seen the highest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among the KLSE index components, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 720 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 357 million shares. The data is based on Friday's close.

The petroleum firm's Earnings Quality (EQ) score rose 66 points to 82 after its second-quarter results were announced in August. Its net income for the June quarter declined over 18 percent to 171 million ringgit from the year earlier period.

The company's quarterly gross and net margins have fallen from 3.9 percent and 2.8 percent in June 2011 to 3.1 percent and 2.3 percent respectively for the same period this year.

One each of the five analysts covering the stock has decreased his or her EPS estimates on the firm for 2012 and 2013 by an average of 9.9 percent respectively.

Of the five, one gives it a 'strong buy' rating while the rest recommend a "sell" or "strong sell".

The stock is up nearly 22 percent so far this year, while the broader index is up just over 8 percent for the same period as of Friday's close.

On the other end of the spectrum, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd saw the greatest decline in its 5-day average trading volume vs. its 30-day average trading volume among all the KLSE constituents. Its 5-day average volume declined to 365 million from a 30-day average of 832 million, a fall of 56 percent.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Jijo Jacob)