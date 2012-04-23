* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/hep77s
Shares in Philippine Long Distance Telephone
slipped below their 200-day Exponential Moving Average, but a
Doji candlestick pattern suggests a potential reversal.
The price decline has come on poor volume, with 5-day
average volume lagging the 30-day average.
The stochastics oscillator %K line cut its %D line upwards
in the oversold zone, a positive sign for the stock.
The stock is down more than 4 percent over the past month,
while the broader index is up about 1 percent.
CONTEXT:
A Doji forms when a stock's opening and closing price are
equal or close to each other and it signals the market is
indecisive.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)