* For a related chart: link.reuters.com/bus92t
Shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
(PLDT) that fell sharply since mid-September could reverse,
technical charts suggest.
The stock faces support at its 50-day exponential moving
average.
It formed a hammer candlestick pattern on Wednesday, which
is a bullish reversal pattern.
The stochastics %k line has cut above the %d line in the
oversold region, which is a positive sign.
The stock is down 1.3 percent over the past week, while the
broader index is up 1.4 percent in the same period.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)