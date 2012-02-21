Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) has the highest Earnings Quality (EQ) score among 40 stocks in the country, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The stock's EQ score of 95 indicates strong earnings sustainability.

The company's free cash flow has exceeded its net income in the last five quarters. Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

The company said on Monday it met its 2011 core profit guidance.

The stock trades at 2,816 pesos, against an intrinsic value of 4,042 pesos as determined by StarMine. It is up 11 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up 13 percent over the same period.

CONTEXT:

Out of 15 analysts tracking the stock, seven give it strong buy or buy ratings, six have a hold and two have sell ratings.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)