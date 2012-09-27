Australia's Premier Investments leads on earnings
upgrades over the past week among 55 companies in the country's
consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts
Ten out of 12 analysts have raised their EPS estimates on
the retailer by 11.9 percent since Sept. 22.
Its Analyst Revision score has moved to 99 from 56 a month
ago.
It has a forward 12-month dividend yield of 6.5 compared to
the peer average of 5.
It also has three analyst upgrades in the past week, the
most in the sector.
The stock is up 16.4 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up marginally over the same period, as
of Wednesday's close.
CONTEXT:
Premier Investments reported a net profit of $68.2 million
for the year ended June 2012, up 68 percent a year ago.
For details see: link.reuters.com/ras82t
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)