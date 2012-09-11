Prime Media Group Ltd leads on earnings upgrades
among 55 companies in Australia's consumer discretionary sector
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
Analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending
June 2013 by 12.1 percent over the past month.
Its high score of 98 in the SmartHoldings model suggests
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The company has also a high Analyst Revision score of 97.
The stock trades at A$0.805, about half the intrinsic value
of A$1.52 as determined by StarMine.
Five out of eight analysts tracking the stock give either a
'strong buy' or 'buy' recommendations while three give it a
'hold' rating.
The stock is up more than 22 percent over the past month,
while the broader index gained 1.28 percent during the
same period, based on Monday's close.
Fairfax Media comes at the bottom of the list in
the sector with a low ARM score of 4.
CONTEXT:
Prime Media posted a 2 percent rise in annual net profit at
$27.7 million last month.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)