Prime Media Group Ltd leads on earnings upgrades among 55 companies in Australia's consumer discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending June 2013 by 12.1 percent over the past month.

Its high score of 98 in the SmartHoldings model suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The company has also a high Analyst Revision score of 97.

The stock trades at A$0.805, about half the intrinsic value of A$1.52 as determined by StarMine.

Five out of eight analysts tracking the stock give either a 'strong buy' or 'buy' recommendations while three give it a 'hold' rating.

The stock is up more than 22 percent over the past month, while the broader index gained 1.28 percent during the same period, based on Monday's close.

Fairfax Media comes at the bottom of the list in the sector with a low ARM score of 4.

CONTEXT:

Prime Media posted a 2 percent rise in annual net profit at $27.7 million last month.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)