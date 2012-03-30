Property developers fare poorly on analyst revisions among
39 companies in Singapore's financial sector tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The worst performer in the sector, that includes real-estate
firms, is Yanlord Land Group with an analyst revision
model (ARM) score of 1. Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on
the firm for the year ending 2012 by 12.3 percent.
Another low-ranker is SC Global Developments with
an ARM score of 6. Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm
for the year ending 2012 by 5.6 percent.
Property developers also have the maximum number of analyst
downgrades in the sector over the last month with Yanlord Land
and Keppel Land clocking four downgrades each and City
Developments with five.
Yan Lord is down more than 9 percent over a month, while the
broader index is flat over the same period.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)