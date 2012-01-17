PTT Exploration & Production Pcl is facing the highest number of analysts' downgrades in Thailand for its full year earnings, over the past seven days, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Five of the 26 analysts tracking the stock have cut their earnings estimates for PTTEP over the past seven days, with average earnings revisions of 5.0 percent, the data shows.

The data covered 97 companies in Thailand tracked by at least three analysts.

PTTEP's October-December earnings per share is expected to come in 3.9 percent below the consensus estimate, according to StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places more weight on recent forecats by top-rated analysts.

The country's top oil and gas explorer reports fourth quarter earnings on January 23.

CONTEXT:

Of the 26 analysts covering PTTEP, 12 rate the stock as a strong buy or buy, 12 rate it as a hold and two have a sell or strong sell recommendation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)