QL Resources lags on analyst revisions among 19 companies in Malaysia's consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 19, the lowest in the sector, and an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 20, also among the poorest in the sector.

The resource-based agriculture company has a below-average Analyst Revision Model (ARM) 42.

Relative Valuation (RV) and Intrinsic Value (IV) scores of 31 and 23 suggest that the firm is over-valued, corroborated by the fact that the stock is currently trading at a 9 percent premium to its intrinsic value of 3.03 ringgit.

Its SmartEstimate forward 12-month P/BV is at 2.7, compared to the peer average of 10.5, and F12M EV/EBITDA is at 9.8 while the peer average is 10.6.

Two out of six analysts have cut their EPS estimates for FY 13 by an average of 43.2 percent and for FY 14 by an average of 4.6 percent, over the last month.

The stock is up over 7 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 8 percent for the same period, as of Friday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.